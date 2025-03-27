India News | High Court Bar Associations Requests CJI to Withdraw Transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Presidents' of High Court Bar Associations met the Supreme Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to discuss the Justice Yashwant Varma issue.

Presidents of Bar Associations of High Court met with and requested the Chief Justice and the Collegium to withdraw the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma and to withdraw all administrative work in addition to the Judicial Work which was already withdrawn on Thursday, a statement said.

Also Read | Wayanad Landslide: No Help for Rehabilitation From Centre, Only Insufficient Loan, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The Bar Association request the Chief Justice and the Collegium to withdraw the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma and to withdraw all administrative work in addition to the judicial work which is already withdrawn," said a joint statement of the Bar Associations of the High Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police officials were stationed inside the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma following a fire incident at his residence on March 14 that led to the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

Also Read | 'Will Chop You in Pieces and Seal in Drum': Meerut Man Told by Wife He'll Meet Same End As Saurabh Rajput, Narrates His Ordeal.

Acting on instructions from the Inquiry Commission, the police secured the affected area where the fire broke out. Videos were also recorded by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla was seen leaving the residence as investigations continued into the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday released an official update to its supplementary cause list, announcing the immediate withdrawal of judicial responsibilities from Justice Yashwant Varma until further notice.

Justice Varma got embroiled in a significant controversy after a fire incident at his residence on March 14, 2025, led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

Justice Varma has, however, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family owns the cash. He has also termed it a deliberate conspiracy aimed at framing him.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of the High Court of Delhi, back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court.

The resolution of the Collegium stated, "In its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025, it has recommended repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad."

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association had raised an objection over the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Speaking to ANI, President of the Allahabad HC Bar Association Anil Tiwari demanded that all judgements delivered by Justice Varma during his tenure be thoroughly reviewed to restore public confidence in the judicial process and suggested that the judge remain under the close watch of the Supreme Court until proceedings are concluded.

"The CJI has been requested not to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or any other court because no court is a dumping ground. He should remain in Delhi under the close watch of the Supreme Court until the completion of the proceedings. The second request is that all judgements given by Justice Varma during his tenure as a judge should be reviewed and scrutinised to infuse public confidence again," he said.

"Thirdly, we have requested the CJI to permit CBI and ED to lodge an FIR and proceed with a formal investigation... We have also raised an issue of Uncle Judge syndrome. The concept is that the family members of those judges who are practising in a particular court should not remain in that court. They should go outside to infuse the public confidence and to ensure transparency," the President of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)