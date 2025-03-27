Meerut, March 27: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a woman allegedly threatened to chop her husband into pieces and seal him in a drum if he did not change his behavior, The Times of India reported. The threat surfaced just days after the gruesome murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, who was killed and sealed in a cement-filled drum by his wife and her lover in the same city.

The recent case was reported from Meerut’s Kanker Khera region, where Bablu Kumar, an alcoholic, approached the police, alleging that his wife had threatened him. Married for five years with two children, the couple had frequent conflicts due to Kumar’s drinking habits. Blue Drum Sales Drop in Meerut After Saurabh Rajput Murder Case, Traders Say 'Nobody Is Buying It' Following Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla's Heinous Acts (Watch Videos).

On Sunday night, an argument escalated when Kumar, allegedly intoxicated, claimed his wife bit his hand. The next morning, she reportedly hit him with a brick after he woke up late. In an unverified video, Kumar alleges she then threatened to kill him and dispose of his body in a drum. ‘Bhagwan Ki Kripa Hai Hamari Shaadi Nahi Hui’: Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Calls Meerut Murder Case ‘Unfortunate’, Blames Western Influence (Watch Video).

Fearing for his safety, Kumar rushed to the police, only to find his wife had arrived before him. He claims his grievances were ignored. Station House Officer (SHO) Vinay Kumar stated that the couple ultimately reached a compromise and chose not to file a formal complaint. The wife reportedly accused Kumar of squandering money on alcohol while neglecting household responsibilities.

