India News | HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:10 PM HIGHLIGHTS

NATION:

Spike of 9,985 COVID-19 cases in India, tally climbs to 2,76,583

New Delhi: India registered over 9,500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row and 279 fatalities in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 2,76,583 and death toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said.

Petrol price hiked by 40 paise per litre, diesel by 45 paise

New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise, the fourth straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

This is not time for disagreement, will implement LG's order on hospitals: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will implement the "Centre's decision" and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overturning the decision on reservation of state-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites as "this is not the time for disagreement and arguments".

2 OIL firemen found dead near blazing well in Assam, PM assures help

Dibrugarh/Guwahati: Two firefighters of public sector major OIL were found dead in a wetland abutting the site of a major blaze at its Baghjan well, which has been "uncontrollably" spewing gas for the last 15 days in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said on Wednesday.

5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar: In yet another operational success, security forces gunned down five militants in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, taking the number of ultras killed in the last four days to 14, police said.

ED files money laundering case against Medanta Hospital co-founder Naresh Trehan, others

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against renowned cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan and others in connection with allotment of land for the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, officials said on Wednesday.

DMK's articulate MLA in TN Assembly, Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19

Chennai: After battling COVID-19 for eight days, DMK legislator and the main opposition party's noted articulate member in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, J Anbazhagan died at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

LEGAL:

SC seeks SEC reply on AP govt appeal against HC quashing ordinance on chief's tenure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notice to State Election Commission (SEC) and others on an appeal of the Andhra Pradesh government against the recent high court order striking down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five years to three.

Plea to declare PM CARES Fund as a 'public authority' under RTI not maintainable: PMO to HC

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Wednesday raised objection in the Delhi High Court over maintainability of a plea seeking to declare PM CARES Fund as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

BUSINESS:

Domestic pharma industry to grow 3-5 pc this fiscal, little impact of lockdown: Ind-Ra

New Delhi: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday said the country's pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow 3-5 per cent year-on-year in the current financial year despite coronavirus-led lockdown.

FinMin releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant.

FOREIGN:

China, India taking steps to "ease" situation along borders: Chinese official

Beijing: China said on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the "positive consensus" reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at "easing" the situation along the borders.

George Floyd laid to rest amidst call for racial justice in America

Houston: Hundreds of teary-eyed mourners wearing face masks attended the solemn funeral service of George Floyd, whose custodial killing led to widespread protests in the US and other countries against police brutality and racial injustice.

