New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm:

NATION

DEL48 WEF-ISRAEL-IRAN Israel warns against easing Iran sanctions, says it can unleash 'terror on steroids'

New Delhi/Davos: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday warned against any easing of sanctions against Iran and said any funding for Tehran could lead to unleashing "terror on steroids" by what he described as an "octopus of terror".

DEL46 PM-WEF ADDRESS-CONTROVERSY PM's WEF address: Rahul takes 'teleprompter' jibe at PM, BJP leaders cite 'technical glitch'

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to restart his Davos Agenda address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe saying "even the teleprompter could not take so much lies", even as BJP leaders pointed to a "technical glitch'' at event organiser World Economic Forum's end.

DEL36 TABLEAUX-STALIN-RAJNATH

Selection of RDay tableaux as per prescribed guidelines; TN proposal failed to get into final list: Rajnath to Stalin

New Delhi:, Jan 18 (PTI) Selection of tableaux for this year's Republic Day parade has been done as per the prescribed guidelines, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday, a day after Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the exclusion of his state's model.

DEL26 RDAY-TABLEAUX-GOVT

No revision of decision on exclusion of TN, WB and Kerala tableaux on RDay; only 12 states selected: Def min officials

New Delhi: The decision to not include the tableaux of Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu at the Republic Day parade will not be revised, senior officials of the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday and noted that a total of 12 states have been selected to display their models.

DEL29 ED-2NDLD PB-RAIDS

ED raids Punjab CM's relative, others in probe against 'illegal' sand mining

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab, including those linked to a relative of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, as part of a money laundering probe against the 'sand mafia' and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

DEL38 PB-AAP 2NLD-MANN

Bhagwant Mann is AAP's CM face for Punjab Assembly polls

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann will be the AAP's chief ministerial face for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, the party announced on Tuesday.

DEL32 VIRUS-TESTING C

Centre flags decline in Covid testing, asks states to enhance it

New Delhi: Flagging a decline in the number of COVID-19 tests in many states and union territories, the Centre has asked them to enhance testing so that an effective track of the spread of the pandemic can be kept and immediate citizen-centric action can be initiated.

DEL28 BJP-OPPOSITION

Cong, SP in competition over who can target Hindus more: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP alleged on Tuesday that its rivals Samajwadi Party and the Congress appeared to be in a competition over who can spew more venom against Hindus and protect those who do so.

DEL25 PM-UP-LD BJP WORKERS

PM interacts with BJP workers in Varanasi through NaMo app

Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an audio interaction with BJP workers of his Varanasi parliamentary constituency and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment towards development.

DEL22 VACCINE-PRECAUTION DOSE-MANDAVIYA

Over 50 lakh healthcare, frontline workers taken precaution dose of Covid vaccine

New Delhi: Over 50 lakh healthcare, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years and above have been administered the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine since January 10, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

BOM9 MH-COURT-LD ANIL DESHMUKH Court denies bail to ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case Mumbai: Aspecial court here on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking `default bail' in an alleged money laundering case.

DEL27 BIZ-LD-PETROL-PRICE

Oil price tops $87/bbl but petrol, diesel prices stay unchanged

New Delhi: International oil prices jumped to the highest level since 2014, topping USD 87 a barrel but domestic petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 74th day in a row - a freeze that may be linked to ensuing assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

DEL33 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE

Sensex tanks 550 pts; Nifty slumps below 18,150

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged by 554.05 points on Tuesday, tracking deep losses in realty, auto and metal stocks amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

FOREIGN

FGN21: UAE-EXPLOSION-LD INDIANS

Dubai: The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday.

FGN16: US-INNOVATION-COMPETITION-ROURKELA

New York: The industrial city of Rourkela in India is among the 15 winners, hailing from 13 nations, of a prestigious worldwide innovation competition, which recognised the cities for designing the boldest and most ambitious urban innovations to emerge from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

