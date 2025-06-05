Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off a cycle run from Oak Over in Shimla, to eliminate plastic pollution.

The Chief Minister also launched the Plastic Neutral Himachal- 2030 awareness campaign and the Clean Shimla Drive, according to a statement from the state government.

The event, jointly organised by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology & Climate Change and HP Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE), saw the participation of students, volunteers, home guard jawans and people from various sections of society.

On this occasion, CM Sukhu also administered a pledge to the gathering to make Himachal Pradesh plastic-neutral.

Extending his greetings on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister emphasised that everyone must contribute towards making Himachal plastic-free, saying, "Protecting the environment from plastic is a shared responsibility."

"Serious and consistent efforts are required over the next five years, not only to free Himachal from plastic but also to raise awareness on the issue. Protecting nature is an integral part of our culture and identity," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal's natural beauty gives the state its unique identity, and to preserve this, we must continue working with a positive and proactive approach.

MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, Director Environment, Science, Technology & Climate Change D.C. Rana, Municipal Commissioner Bhupender Atri, Additional Director Praveen Gupta, Chief Scientist Dr Suresh Atri, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

