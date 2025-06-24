Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off a contingent of 60 players, who would be participating in the National level Ice Skating Championship to be held in Dehradun from June 25 to June 28.

Sukhu flagged off the contingent from his official residence. Players would compete in seven age-wise categories, according to a release.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the participants for the event and also congratulated them on the occasion of International Olympics Day.

Sukhu said that the state government was promoting sports and nurturing talent in the State.

According to an official release, Himachal Pradesh government has undertaken various schemes to support the players and has enhanced the prize money significantly for the medal winners of international competitions such as Olympics, Para Olympics and Asian Games.

Sukhu said that to encourage athletes, the state government has also increased diet money and was also facilitating better travel facilities. Athletes now receive AC three-tier train fares for the journey upto 200 kilometres and economy class air fares for longer distances.

He said that these facilities aim to promote greater participation in sports and provide modern amenities which would help the younger generation to stay away from drug abuse and embrace a healthier lifestyle by participating in the sports activities.

President of Himachal Pradesh Ice Skating Association District Shimla Ikashwaku Justa and District Vice President Yogesh Sihea were also present on the occasion, the release added. (ANI)

