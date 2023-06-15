Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, while administering a meeting to review the developmental projects being undertaken in the State with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Wednesday, stressed upon early completion of tourism projects.

In addition to this, CM Sukhu stated that the state government had allotted Rs 4,000 crore in order to promote 'Green' tourism. And also, Rs 70 crores had been allotted to promote adventure tourism at Pong dam in Kangra district.

Also Read | MVV Satyanarayana's Family Kidnapped: YSR Congress Party MP's Wife and Son Abducted for Ransom Rs 1 Crore in Andhra Pardesh's Visakhapatnam, Rescued Hours Later.

"The State Government was promoting the green industry in the state and the Government was going to spend Rs 4,000 crore on the green tourism industry which will go a long way in enhancing the influx of tourists. He said that the State Government has allocated Rs 70 crore for commencing adventure tourism at Pong Dam in Kangra district which will provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth", said CM Sukhu.

The Chief Minister also directed that the buildings be effectively utilized and called for the revival and transfer of any redundant projects to other departments to ensure their early commencement.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: One Killed, Two Injured in Gun-Battle Between Two Groups at Chopra in North Dinajpur District.

"The present State Government is implementing comprehensive measures to enhance tourism activities with the aim of developing Kangra district as the 'Tourism Capital' of the State. Earnest efforts were being made in this direction and various measures would be taken in future as well to give a fillip to the tourism industry. The tourism department should not only focus on constructing buildings but also should make adequate arrangements for electricity and water supply, in order to prevent unnecessary delays in initiating these projects", said the Chief Minister.

CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also emphasized the high-quality construction work in all the PWD (Public Works Department) project works. He also instructed the department to prioritize the construction of tunnels for new road projects for the convenience of both local residents and tourists which would go a long way in saving the time and money of the commuters.

Additionally, during the meeting, PWD Minister, Vikramaditya Singh concentrate on qualitative work by all the departments and narrated various activities of the department carried out in the past six months.

Additionally, the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Raghubir Singh Bali, MLA Chandrashekhar, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary (Tourism) Devesh Kumar, Secretary (Education) Abhishek Jain, Managing Director H.P. Tourism Development Corporation, Amit Kashyap and other officers also tendered their suggestions during the meeting (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)