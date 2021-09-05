Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the state government's first model de-addiction and rehabilitation centre with 20 bed capacity at Raghunath ka Padhar in Mandi district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to provide de-addiction and rehabilitation services to rescue the youth who unfortunately have become drug-addicted.

He said that the government has implemented a three-pronged strategy in the state with the objective of reducing the supply and demand of drugs and reducing the damage caused due to drug abuse.

Thakur added that drug peddling is made a non-bailable offence and the property of those involved in this crime is being confiscated. He assured that efforts would be made to further strengthen this centre. (ANI)

