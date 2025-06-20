Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the three-day-long State-level historic Shoolini Fair at Solan, as said in the release.

It is a vibrant celebration of faith and devotion dedicated to Goddess Shoolini.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

The centuries-old fair marks the symbolic journey of Goddess Shoolini to her elder sister Goddess Durga's temple at Ganj Bazaar in Solan. The deity's palanquin procession, a central highlight of the festivities, drew thousands of devotees who lined the streets of Solan to pay their respects and seek the deity's blessings.

The Chief Minister participated in the festivities by offering prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people of the State. He shouldered the palanquin and joined the Shobha Yatra. He also showered flowers on the palanquin as a gesture of reverence.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: BSF Troops Perform Yoga on Pontoon Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua (See Pics).

The Chief Minister also released a souvenir to mark the event, which the Mela Committee had brought out on the occasion. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the Mela Committee, Manmohan Sharma, welcomed and honoured the Chief Minister.

Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, MLAs Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Bawa Hardeep Singh and Suresh Kumar, Chairman of Baghat Cooperative Bank Arun Sharma, Chairman of Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank Mukesh Sharma, Mayor Municipal Corporation Solan Usha Sharma, Congress leaders Surinder Sethi and Shiv Kumar, SP Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)