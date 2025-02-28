Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): The week-long International Shivratri Mahotsav-2025 of Mandi commenced on Thursday with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally inaugurating the festivities at the historic Paddal Ground in Mandi.

The fair showcases a blend of religious rituals, cultural performances, and traditional festivities, drawing visitors and devotees from far and wide.

Before joining the traditional 'Shahi Jaleb' Shobha Yatra amidst light showers, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple, the principal deity of the region. The grand procession, which started from the temple and concluded at Paddal Ground, saw thousands of devotees dressed in traditional attire, with their local deities and dancing along the route. Over 200 deities from across the region graced the vibrant event, enhancing its spiritual grandeur.

As part of the age-old traditions, the Chief Minister also took part in the Pagri ceremony and performed puja at Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple. Following this, he inaugurated the exhibition at Paddal Ground, organized by various government departments, boards, and corporations, and evinced a keen interest in the exhibits. On the occasion, he also released a souvenir and a coffee table book of the International Shivratri Fair, published by the Mela Committee.

Extending his best wishes for the international Shivratri Mahotsav, the Chief Minister said that after a long dry spell, the region was finally receiving rainfall. He attributed this to Lord Shiva answering the prayers of farmers.

He announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the completion of the Mandi Shiv Dham project and assured its completion within two years, a release said. He expressed confidence that the grand Shiv Dham would attract visitors from far and wide. Additionally, he announced a five percent increase in offerings (nazrana) to the deities.

Sukhu stated that on December 11, 2022 the present state government undertook the mission of 'Vyavstha Parivartan', achieving 70 percent success so far. He said that in the coming one year, 25,000 government posts would be filled, including 13,000 in the education department and a new batch of police constables. Over the past two years, the government has made revolutionary decisions in the fields of education and healthcare, and similar public welfare initiatives will continue in the future.

"Over the past two years, we have faced every challenge like a battle. However, ever since the number of Congress MLAs in the state assembly returned to 40 with the blessings of the people and the deities, I have been personally targeted by the opposition. But I will not be deterred. We will continue making decisions in the best interest of the people of the State. We are moving towards making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, and by the year 2032, it will be one of the most prosperous States in the country," he said.

He said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, hailing from Mandi district, was expected to have significantly developed the region. "Though grand claims were made about Shiv Dham, its work remained incomplete, and now the present State Government will allocate Rs. 100 crore for its completion."

He also addressed the issue of the proposed airport on the fertile land of Balh, calling it the Leader of the Opposition's dream project. He stated that local farmers had met him with their concerns, and he assured them that the matter would be considered thoughtfully before proceeding.

"I recently visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, yet even this was being criticized by the Leader of the Opposition, who continues to make remarks about my personal trips," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said that this year, the Government is set to take revolutionary decisions for the state's development, particularly in education and healthcare. He said that Rs 1,800 crore would be invested in equipping medical colleges and other healthcare institutions with modern equipment to ensure quality healthcare services within the State.

Additionally, the government is establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools, providing teachers and essential facilities for students in rural areas. As another reform measure, a unified Directorate of School Education is being introduced. The government's goal, he affirmed, is to reach the last person in need, and it is advancing rapidly in this direction.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched the 'Divyam' app, which will facilitate the monitoring of various government schemes. This app will accelerate the implementation of government initiatives and ensure that the benefits of different welfare schemes reach eligible individuals transparently.

He also honoured Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandi Rohit Rathore, SDM Balh Smritika Negi and District Welfare Officer Mandi Sameer for their exemplary work. These officers played a commendable role in reuniting Sakma from Karnataka and Padma Murmu from West Bengal with their families.

A spellbinding performance of Dev-Dhwani was also presented on the occasion, the release said. (ANI)

