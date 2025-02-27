Sirkazhi, February 27: In a shocking incident in the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, a three-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after being raped and having her head smashed with a stone allegedly by a 17-year-old boy. The incident occurred near Sirkazhi on Monday afternoon. The accused has been arrested under the Pocso Act, and the child is receiving treatment for her critical injuries at JIPMER hospital in Puducherry.

According to sources, the suspect, a Class 8 dropout, visited the anganwadi center where his relative's children and the victim were present. Mayiladuthurai superintendent of police G Stalin stated that the suspect lured the child, who had left the center during lunch to relieve herself, to a secluded area behind the child care center and sexually assaulted her. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

When the child tried to resist and alert others, the suspect used a stone to smash her face, causing severe injuries to her head and eyes, the SP added. Anganwadi staff, noticing the child's absence, discovered her after hearing her cries following the suspect's escape. The child was initially taken to Sirkazhi General Hospital but was then transferred to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for specialised care due to her critical condition. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

The All Women Police Station in Sirkazhi has filed a case under Sections 6 r/w 5(m), 5(r), and 9(i) of the Pocso Act, including charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault and attempted murder. The youth was apprehended, brought before the Juvenile Justice Board in Mayiladuthurai, and taken into custody. He has been placed in a minor observation home in Thanjavur, and the investigation is ongoing.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).