Prayagraj, February 27: Police in Prayagraj have arrested a man for allegedly recording videos of women bathing and changing clothes during the Maha Kumbh and uploading them on YouTube, officials said Thursday.

A senior police official said that during the interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that he filmed the videos to gain social media followers and monetise his content on YouTube. Prayagraj Shocker: 63-Year-Old Ram Lakhan Declared Dead, Miraculously Revives After 90 Minutes, Shares Rebirth Experience with Villagers.

The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Jha, a resident of the Hooghly district, West Bengal. A case has been registered against him at the Cyber Crime Police Station under sections 296/79 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the IT Act, the official added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.