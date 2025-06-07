Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The Chief Minister honoured the Vice-President by presenting him with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl, and a memento. He also presented traditional handcrafted products made by self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

The two leaders held a discussion on various developmental issues pertaining to the state.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President was felicitated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Dhankar expressed his deep regard for the legal profession and assured the Bar representatives that he would visit the Punjab and Haryana High Court to meet with members of the Bar after the conclusion of the summer vacations. (ANI)

