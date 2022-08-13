Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday ordered a probe into the damage of a major portion of the Kalka-Shimla Highway in Solan and directed the regional office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to submit a report following heavy rains.

Speaking on the damage to Kalka-Shimla Highway in Solan, Thakur said, "So I have talked to the regional office of NHAI, have asked them to investigate and submit a report. The agency through which the construction has taken place has also been reported. A team of engineers has will visit the spot and investigate it Currently, traffic is being diverted."

The principal secretary (PWD) and the engineer in chief (PWD) to visit the spot and submit a detailed report.He said that efforts are on to raise the matter with the NHAI authorities responsible for the construction and maintenance of the flyover.

He said that three people died, four others injured and 11 vehicles were damaged due to rain in the last 24 hours.

"This time, if the maximum damage has happened in the rainy season, then it has happened in the last two days of rain. According to the report that has come to us after taking the assessment of the damage so far, there has been a loss of 685 crores including all the total damages that have happened whether they have happened in government buildings or private buildings. The deaths that have happened including accidents are 186 deaths so far in the rainy season. The assessment of the losses that have happened in 24 hours is still coming. Life loss in 24 hours is 3 people and those who are injured are 4 and there are 11 vehicles, they are very much damaged," he added.

A major portion of the Kalka-Shimla highway in Solan was damaged on Thursday disrupting traffic movement along the route.

Due to heavy rain, various such incidents have been reported in the state.

Earlier on August 8, an incident of cloudburst amid a heavy downpour caused one death and extensive damage to property in the Kandavar gram panchayat in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

A 15-year-old died in the incident, officials said adding that five to six houses were vacated and people have been shifted to a safer place.

Himachal is witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few weeks and many landslides have been reported in the state. Due to the rain, life has been disturbed all around the state. (ANI)

