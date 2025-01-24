Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Balika Diwas, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Dharamshala and announced a financial incentive of Rs 1000 for each of the 351 girl students enrolled at the school on Friday. The CM emphasised improving education quality and instilling confidence in government school students, according to the official statement.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the students and expressed his determination to improve the education system in the state. He shared his personal experience of studying in a government school and acknowledged the lack of confidence among students of these schools. He assured that the state government was taking decisive steps to instil confidence among these children. It would help them in becoming responsible and capable citizens. He emphasized that no student would be deprived of education and that the government was focused on enhancing the quality of education.

While interacting with the students, the Chief Minister listened to their needs and concerns, and he also visited the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Dharamshala to review the facilities available to students.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the present state government was committed to providing the best quality education to all the children of the state, which remains a top priority for the Chief Minister.

The official statement mentioned that CM Sukhu further said that the state government has filled hundreds of vacant teaching posts and promoted deputy directors, which has been a long-pending issue since 2020. He said that the students and teachers had also been sent on exposure visits and to encourage and motivate children, 50 meritorious students would also be sent abroad soon.

Agriculture Minister Professor Chander Kumar, AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma, Congress Leader Devender Jaggi, Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, SP Shalini Agnihotri and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

