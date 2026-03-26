Bareilly, March 26: In a tragic incident that has raised serious civic safety concerns, a young man identified as Tauheed lost his life after accidentally falling into an open sewer near the Satellite Bus Stand in Bareilly. The incident occurred late Tuesday night when he had reportedly reached the bus station to catch a ride back home.

According to police, Tauheed slipped into the uncovered drain around 9:30 pm. CCTV footage later confirmed the moment he fell into the deep sewer. Initial observations suggested he may have been under the influence of alcohol and accidentally stepped onto a partially open section of the drain. Kerala: Biker Injured After Falling Into Open Drain After Swerving To Avoid Car in Kozhikode, Video Goes Viral.

Bareilly Youth Falls Into Open Drain, Body Found After 30 Hours

स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के शव का पंचायतनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम की कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) March 26, 2026

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with teams from NDRF and SDRF working through the night. Despite continuous efforts, there was no trace of the victim for several hours. Authorities then brought in heavy machinery from Rampur on Wednesday morning to break open the concrete slabs covering parts of the drain and to pump out water. Delhi Drain Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Rohini, Days After Janakpuri Biker’s Death.

The rescue operation faced major challenges due to heavy garbage accumulation inside the sewer, which slowed down efforts. After an intense 30-hour search operation, Tauheed’s body was finally recovered.

Local shopkeepers alleged that the drain had been left open after cleaning work by municipal workers ahead of Holi, creating a hazardous situation. Senior officials, including ADM City and municipal authorities, visited the site during the rescue.

Police have initiated further investigation while questions are being raised over negligence and public safety measures in the area.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).