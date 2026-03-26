New Delhi, March 26: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday strongly criticised the Central government, describing the reported emergence of Pakistan as a mediator in the ongoing West Asia conflict as a "colossal failure" of India's regional diplomacy. He also criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar alleging that he was covering up for India's embarrasment. Writing on X, Jairam called it "truly atrocious" that Pakistan, a country with a documented history of cross-border terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and attacks on civilian populations, is being considered fit for a mediating role.

"The dapper and long-experienced External Affairs Minister is doing his best to cover up India's extreme embarrassment and the setback to its regional diplomacy from Pakistan's emergence as a mediator and facilitator of talks to end the current war in West Asia. It is truly atrocious that Pakistan is being considered fit for the role. This is a country whose state has - (i)Orchestrated terrorism in India and other countries for over four decades," he wrote. Middle East Conflict: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His Nation Is Ready To Facilitate Talks To End Iran War.

He noted Pakistan's support for Osama bin Laden, the role of the AQ Khan network, bombing hospitals in Afghanistan, and waging war against its own citizens in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as further reasons why the country should not have a diplomatic foothold. "(ii)Given sanctuary to Osama bin Laden and other dreaded global terrorists for decades; (iii) Egregiously broken nuclear non-proliferation laws to help other countries go nuclear. The role of the AQ Khan network has been well documented and publicly acknowledged by the then President Musharraf himself. (iv) Mercilessly bombed hospitals and civilian facilities in Afghanistan and waged war against its own citizens and religious minorities in different provinces, including Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other provinces," he further wrote.

The Congress leader added that Pakistan being considered for a mediating role reflects poorly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy, which he described as bombastic. He contrasted this with the post-26/11 period under Dr Manmohan Singh, when Pakistan was isolated internationally, noting that despite provocative statements by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ahead of the Pahalgam attacks in April 2025, India has been unable to isolate Pakistan, which has instead gained international relevance.

"That Pakistan can even be so considered for a mediating role is a most damning indictment of both the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy, which has been full of bombast and marked by cowardice. Remember that Pakistan stood isolated after it had carried out the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, because Dr. Manmohan Singh's Government was able to convince the world of Pakistan's nefarious role. In contrast, even after the communally incendiary and poisonous statements of the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir provided the oxygen for the terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 2025, we have been unable to isolate Pakistan on the international stage. In fact, it has only emerged as a more relevant actor, and after May 10, 2025 itself, it has become clear that Field Marshal Asim Munir had become a favorite of President Trump and his team," he further said. Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Plan, Issues Its Own Demands As Strikes Land Across Middle East.

‘Colossal Failures in Diplomacy’

The dapper and long-experienced External Affairs Minister is doing his best to cover up India’s extreme embarrassment and the setback to its regional diplomacy from Pakistan’s emergence as a mediator and facilitator of talks to end the current war in West Asia. It is truly… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 26, 2026

The comments come against the backdrop of an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, where the government reassured Opposition leaders that India remains on equal footing amid the West Asia crisis. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, EAM Jaishankar, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri briefed participants on energy security, shipping logistics, and the safety of Indian citizens abroad.

The Centre emphasised that India is maintaining diplomatic outreach with all parties in the region, keeping supply chains open, and ensuring that evacuation and security measures are in place. Opposition leaders, including Congress's Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, DMK's P Wilson, and AAP's Sanjay Singh, attended the meeting. Trinamool Congress leaders, however, did not participate. The conflict between Israel-US and Iran began on February 28.