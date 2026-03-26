Kalyan, March 26: A 42-year-old businessman was killed in a shocking hit-and-run on Kalyan’s under-construction Ring Road, with the entire incident captured on CCTV. The accused, a 17-year-old boy allegedly driving at high speed, hit the cyclist and fled the scene, leaving the victim fatally injured.

The victim, identified as Srinivas Tandle, had taken up cycling just days earlier to improve his fitness. On Tuesday night around 8 pm, he was riding along the incomplete stretch when the speeding car swerved and rammed into him, flinging him into the air before speeding away. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Andhra Pradesh: 14 Burnt Alive, 15 Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Tipper in Markapuram (Watch Videos).

Teen Driver Hits Cyclist, Flees Scene

Deadly Accident on Kalyan’s Gandhari Ring Road: Speeding Car Crushes Cyclist to Death; CCTV Footage of Horrific Crash, Kalyan, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/DVnyYVbZAc — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) March 25, 2026

Police said the teenager went into hiding after the crash but was tracked down and apprehended the next evening. An FIR has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving, along with non-bailable charges. His mother, who owns the car, has also been named as an accused after the boy told police he had informed her before taking the vehicle. Harshil Kalia Accident Video: Actress-Model Dies in Jaipur Car Crash; Vehicle Flips After Hitting Divider.

In a chilling detail, sources revealed that the teen briefly posted on social media about a “small accident” and feared being scolded by his father, before deleting the post.

The victim’s family has demanded strict action, while residents have raised concerns over frequent reckless driving on the stretch. Locals are urging authorities to fast-track the pending Ring Road work and install speed breakers, CCTV cameras and barricades to prevent further tragedies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).