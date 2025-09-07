Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited disaster-affected villages in the Sujanpur constituency of district Hamirpur and reviewed relief and rehabilitation works. He assured the affected families of every possible support from the state government.

According to a release, the Chief Minister visited Khairi and adjoining villages to assess the flood and landslide damage and later inspected the land subsidence-affected area of Chabutra. He interacted with the displaced families and announced that the State Government would provide Rs 7 lakh for house construction and Rs 70,000 for household items.

In addition, local MLA Captain Ranjit Singh would extend Rs one lakh to each affected family, raising the total assistance to Rs 8.70 lakh per family.

CM Sukhu said that similar assessments were underway in other parts of Hamirpur district and relief was being extended to all affected families. He said that the "issue of transferring safe forest land for house construction would be taken up with the Central Government, along with the overall losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season."

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the public and listened to grievances at Kutheda.

MLA Suresh Kumar, Chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ram Chandra Pathania, State Nasha Nivaran Board Coordinator Naresh Thakur, senior Congress leaders Pushpender Verma and Suman Bharti, Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh, SP Bhagat Singh Thakur and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed deep condolences over the devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh and announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore from the people of Assam to the state's Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected. On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts." (ANI)

