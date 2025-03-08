Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) observed "Women's Honour Day" on Saturday at Rajiv Bhavan in Shimla, felicitating women from various fields for their contributions to society.

HPCC President Pratibha Singh honoured the women and expressed her gratitude, emphasizing their vital role in shaping society.

"Today, on International Women's Day, we celebrate with immense joy and pride. It is a matter of great honour for us that women have proven themselves capable and are performing exceptionally well in society. Be it social work or any other field, women are making remarkable contributions. I sincerely thank all women for their roles in society," said Singh.

She further reflected on the contributions of great women leaders and social workers in India, mentioning the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and emphasising how the former leader played a pivotal role in empowering women and leading the nation through challenging times.

"It is our prime duty to remember the significant contributions of women in our country. Our former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi, known as the 'Iron Lady,' is remembered and respected and great honour. She taught everyone how to lead and was a significant force in bringing women forward in various fields," she said.

Singh also highlighted Mother Teresa's humanitarian work. For her selfless service to the poor and underprivileged, she was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

"We have seen outstanding women like Mother Teresa, who dedicated her life to uplifting the poor and the marginalised. She received the Padma Vibhushan for her invaluable service to society. Such contributions by women continue to inspire us every day," said Singh.

Singh further acknowledged the contributions of women in various fields, mentioning acclaimed writer Arundhati Roy and the achievements of women in sports, science, and education.

"Our women have brought immense pride to our nation, whether in literature like Arundhati Roy or in sports where women have represented our country on international platforms and brought us glory. This day is an opportunity to celebrate and remember all such powerful women," she said.

Encouraging women from rural and urban backgrounds alike, Pratibha Singh asserted that women do not need to be highly educated to succeed. With sheer dedication and hard work, they can make a mark in any field.

"I want to give a message to all women today: whether you are from a village or a city, whether you are highly educated or not, you can make a name for yourself and bring pride to your family and society through your hard work and commitment. There is no limit to what a woman can achieve," said Pratibha Singh.

Reflecting on the political front, Pratibha Singh mentioned the progress made during the UPA government, especially under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, who worked toward 50 per cent reservation for women.

"During the UPA government, Sonia Gandhi worked extensively towards ensuring 50 per cent reservation for women, which was a huge step in promoting gender equality. We must continue to work toward empowering women in every field to ensure their representation," Singh said.

Referring to influential women in high political offices, she proudly recalled India's first female President, Pratibha Patil and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who made remarkable contributions to the nation.

"We must not forget the commendable work done by Pratibha Patil, our country's first woman President, and Meira Kumar, who held the esteemed position of Speaker of Lok Sabha. Their work has paved the way for many women in politics," she stated.

Speaking about the formation of the Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh, Pratibha Singh mentioned that the process is underway, and the final list will be ready within 10 to 15 days.

She assured that the new committee would work towards strengthening the party ahead of the Panchayati Raj elections and the 2027 general elections.

"We are in the process of finalising the Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh. Congress in charge Rajani Ashokrao Patil recently visited the state to strengthen the organisation. In 10 to 15 days, the committee will be finalized, and we will prepare ourselves for the upcoming elections, ensuring we work for the betterment of society," she added.

Meanwhile, Shimla City's Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal also extended her warm wishes to all women and girls, emphasising the significant role women are playing in society.

Addressing the gathering at Rajiv Bhavan, she said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to all daughters and women on International Women's Day. It is a joyous moment for us to celebrate this day at Rajiv Bhavan. Women have achieved remarkable milestones, from reaching the moon to excelling in politics and various fields."

Kaushal proudly declared that women now have a dominant presence in every field and that the era of male dominance is diminishing.

"The time when men dominated every field is over. Women are now equally, if not more, capable. Even in Municipal Corporation Shimla, we have 24 women counsellors who are actively working for the progress of their respective wards. Women have truly made a mark in every sphere," Kaushal said.

The event concluded with loud applause and cheers as Pratibha Singh and Uma Kaushal vowed to continue their efforts toward women empowerment in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

