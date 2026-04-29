Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apology Video: Kolhapur S*x Scandal Accused Apologises, Says ‘Will Not Get Involved With Hindu Girls’

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A youth from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district has been arrested for allegedly luring and sexually exploiting multiple young women, police said. The accused, identified as Shahid Sameer Sanadi from the Pulachi Shiroli area in Hatkanangle taluka, is facing serious charges after a complaint brought the case to light. A video showing him apologising before his arrest has also surfaced, drawing attention across the district.

According to investigators, the accused, a pharmacy student, allegedly targeted women aged 18 to 22 through social media. He reportedly befriended them, gained their trust, and later exploited them under the pretext of relationships. Kolhapur Rocked by Amravati-Like S*x Scandal: Shahid Sameer Sanadi Arrested for S*xually Abusing Multiple Women, Recording Obscene Videos.

Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apology Video

“मेरे कई हिंदू लड़कियों के साथ शारीरिक संबंध थे” महाराष्‍ट्र में कोल्हापुर के हातकणंगले तालुका के पुलाची शिरोली इलाके में शाहिद सनदी नाम के शख्‍स को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसपर लड़की के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न कर, अश्लील वीडियो बनाने का आरोप लगा है. आरोप है कि शाहिद अब तक 10 लड़कियों… pic.twitter.com/yMjGR5bZ3n — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) April 28, 2026

Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apologises

In the viral video recorded before being formally arrested, Shahid is seen sitting in a car and apologising with folded hands. He says, "My name is Shahid Sanadi... I live near Pulachi Shiroli Gramampchayat, Kagle Galli... I had physical relations with many Hindu girls... I kept their obscene photos and videos in my phone... I am deleting them all now... Sakal Hindu Samaaj has given me understanding... From now on I will not get involved with any Hindu woman or girl." Amravati S*x Scandal: Accused Ayaan Ahmed Paraded to Recover Mobile Phone, Key Evidence Seized for Forensic Probe (Watch Video).

Kolhapur S*x Scandal: Allegations and Modus Operandi

Police said Shahid would approach young women online and develop personal relationships. He then allegedly took them to lodges, where he recorded obscene videos without consent.

Authorities claim he used these recordings to threaten victims, warning that the content would be made public. The alleged actions resulted in both physical and psychological abuse.

The case came to light after a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Rajaram Police Station. Following the complaint, police acted swiftly and arrested the accused.

A court has remanded Shahid to four days of police custody. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are continuing inquiries to identify others who may have been affected. Police also said that a friend of the accused is currently absconding and may be in possession of objectionable videos related to the case.

In a separate development, Shahid’s father publicly apologised to villagers and the victims. He also urged authorities to take strict action against his son. The investigation is ongoing, with police focusing on gathering digital evidence and tracing additional victims. Officials have indicated that further arrests may be made as the case develops.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).