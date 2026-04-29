Delhi Encounter: Police Nab 3 Liquor Smugglers in Keshav Puram After Chase and Vehicle Collision, Illicit Liquor Seized (Watch Video)

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A high-stakes confrontation between Delhi Police and illicit liquor traffickers ended in three arrests early Wednesday in the North West district. During a targeted operation by the Keshav Puram station’s "crack team," a tactical interception led to a direct collision between a police vehicle and the suspects’ car. Officers successfully neutralized the situation on-site, recovering a significant cache of illicit liquor from the intercepted vehicle. The three suspects were taken into custody immediately following the crash. Authorities confirmed that the operation was part of an intensified crackdown on the illegal liquor trade within the national capital. Delhi Fake Veet Hair Removal Cream Factory Busted: 4,000 Counterfeit Tubes Seized, 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

Liquor Smugglers Held After Car Crash with Police Vehicle

#WATCH | Delhi: An encounter between police and liquor smugglers took place in the Keshav Puram police station area of the North West district. During the encounter, a Delhi Police vehicle and the smugglers' car collided. During the operation, a large quantity of illicit liquor… pic.twitter.com/DhT6TRzCZj — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).