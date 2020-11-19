Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 481, while 796 new cases pushed the tally to 32,198.

Three deaths were reported from Kangra and Kullu each, two each from Mandi and Shimla, one each from Una and Bilaspur, according to health department data.

A total of 704 patients recovered from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 24,706.

Twenty-three people have migrated out of the state, the health department said.

The state currently has 6,980 active COVID-19 cases.

