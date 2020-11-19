Pune, November 19: The number of single-day coronavirus positive cases in Pune district of Maharashtra has started witnessing a growth post-Diwali. The data showed that the number of cases on November 14, 15, 16 and 17 was 509, 329, 359 and 368 respectively. But on November 18, it suddenly rose to 722, while on Thursday it reached 859. Also Read | Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Govt Directs 42 Private Hospitals to Reserve 80% Beds for Coronavirus Patients.

"As predicted by experts, a surge can be witnessed in the number of COVID-19 cases post-Diwali in Pune. But prevention and precaution is the only solution to avoid this rise and people should take utmost care and follow the norms related to social distancing, mask usage and hygiene," Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh told PTI. Also Read | Karachi Sweets Row: Shiv Sena Leader Orders Shop to Drop ‘Karachi’ Name; 'Not Our Official Stand' Clarifies Sanjay Raut.

Testing has been increased in the district, he said, adding that a total of 8,348 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as against 6,144 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Pune district's overall infection count went up to 3,33,726with 859 new cases on Thursday. With 12 deaths reported during the day, the district's death toll rose to 8,231, the health department said.

Directorate of Health Services had last week warned that the second wave of the pandemic is likely in January- February and asked officials concerned to ramp up testing in the state.

