Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday announced key developments for the state's horticulture sector, outlining achievements, initiatives, and future plans.

Addressing a press conference following the 217th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC), Negi highlighted the corporation's financial performance, ongoing projects, and expansion strategies.

Minister Negi emphasized HPMC's financial success, saying that the corporation has recorded an all-time high profit of Rs 5 crore in the current financial year. The corporation also achieved its highest-ever production of 2,000 metric tons of apple concentrate.

"Today, the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Committee (HPMC) held its 217th meeting. This was my first meeting with the Board of Directors, and I am pleased to announce that HPMC has long been serving the state's horticulturists and farmers. It has earned a strong reputation nationwide for its initiatives under the Marketing Intervention Scheme (MIS), including the procurement of apples and other produce," said Negi.

HPMC has also ventured into apple cider vinegar and apple wine production while introducing ready-to-serve juices in 250ml, 500ml, and 1000ml packs, now being sold in Delhi and Jaipur metro stations.

Negi emphasized the importance of infrastructure expansion, revealing that HPMC plans to utilize its vast land assets across the country to generate revenue. The corporation is set to monetize properties in key metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, through commercial leasing and development projects.

"HPMC owns prime land in several cities, including 15 bighas in Kolkata, which is expected to generate upfront revenue exceeding Rs 100 crore and an annual rental income of over Rs 2 crore. We are finalizing tenders to ensure optimal utilization of these properties," he said.

Additionally, the board has decided to outsource Cold Atmosphere (CA) storage facilities and grading-packing centers through a tender process, ensuring their efficient operation by private entities. HPMC is also set to construct CA storage units using geothermal technology, with a pilot project already initiated in Kinnaur's Tapri region.

HPMC is collaborating with an Iceland-based company to develop geothermal-powered cold storage facilities, utilizing hot spring energy. The initiative includes a fruit and vegetable dryer with a capacity of 500 kg per day, demonstrating promising results.

"This geothermal project has the potential to revolutionize cold storage solutions across India, reducing dependence on electricity while also supporting central heating systems for homes." Negi added.

HPMC has also launched an online service platform, enabling direct sales of horticultural products to consumers. The initiative has received positive responses and high customer ratings.

He said with the Government Support and Future Roadmap, Under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), the Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 30 crore to HPMC for the procurement of apples from farmers. Minister Negi reassured that the government is committed to ensuring timely payments to farmers and enhancing support services.

He further announced new product launches in South India, particularly in Chennai, to strengthen HPMC's market presence.

"Our board meeting has resulted in several important decisions, including infrastructure expansion, product diversification, and technological advancements. We are determined to provide better facilities and services to farmers and horticulturists in the state," he said.

With these initiatives, HPMC is poised to strengthen its market position while ensuring sustained benefits for the farming community of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

