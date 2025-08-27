Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): The ongoing monsoon season has wreaked unprecedented havoc across Himachal Pradesh, leaving 310 people dead and causing massive damage to life, property, and infrastructure.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the toll from June 20 to August 27 includes 158 rain-related deaths from landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered incidents, and 152 fatalities in road accidents during the same period.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) cumulative damage report shows the scale of destruction, with 369 people injured, 38 missing, and losses to public property estimated at over Rs. 2,62,336 lakh. More than 1,240 houses have been damaged, 331 fully and 416 partially, while 2,045 cowsheds, 897 labour huts, and hundreds of shops and small factories have been hit.

Infrastructure losses are staggering. The Public Works Department (PWD) has reported damage exceeding Rs. 1,44,456 lakh, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) has pegged water supply system losses at Rs. 90,578 lakhs. The power sector has suffered damages of over Rs. 13,946 lakhs, with additional losses recorded in the health, education, agriculture, horticulture, and rural development sectors.

District-wise, Mandi (29 rain-related deaths, 22 accident deaths), Kangra (30 rain-related deaths, 19 accidents), Chamba (14 rain-related deaths, 22 accidents), and Kinnaur (14 rain-related deaths, 14 accidents) are among the worst affected in terms of human toll. Kullu has reported 13 deaths each in rain-related and road accident categories.

The SDMA has warned that the threat of further damage remains high as the monsoon persists, urging district administrations to remain on high alert. Restoration of damaged roads, electricity lines, and water supply schemes continues to face delays due to ongoing rainfall and recurring landslides in vulnerable areas. (ANI)

