Udaipur, August 27: In a rare and startling case from Udaipur, 55-year-old Rekha Galbelia has given birth to her 17th child at the Jhadol Community Health Centre. The incident has left locals stunned while also shining a spotlight on the family’s financial and social struggles, as her husband revealed that the "family is trapped in debt". Out of her 16 previous children, five did not survive infancy, while several others are already married with children of their own.

Doctors at the Jhadol Community Health Centre revealed that Rekha’s family initially misled them about her medical history. According to a report by India Today, the relatives claimed it was her fourth delivery, but further investigation confirmed that this was her 17th child. Dr Roshan Darangi, the gynaecologist attending her, said the revelation shocked the medical staff. He stressed that such repeated pregnancies at an advanced age pose serious risks to both mother and child. Snake Bite in Udaipur: Man Bitten by Snake Carries Reptile to Hospital, Tells Doctors ‘This Is the One That Bit Me’; Video Goes Viral.

The family, belonging to Udaipur’s tribal community, has long been battling poverty and uncertainty. Rekha’s husband, Kavra Kalbeliya, said they do not own a house and survive on scrap collection. To feed their large family, he borrowed money from local moneylenders at 20 per cent interest, leaving them trapped in debt despite repaying lakhs of rupees. He lamented that they have no means to secure food, weddings, or education for their children. Rajasthan Road Accident: 4 Killed in Dumper-Car Collision on Kota-Udaipur Highway in Bundi.

Although the family was sanctioned a house under the PM Awas Yojana, they remain homeless because the land is not registered in their name. Rekha’s daughter, Shila Kalbeliya, said their situation has been difficult for years, and people are often shocked to learn her mother has so many children.

