Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Opposition BJP in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly staged a walkout for the second time during the ongoing monsoon session, citing dissatisfaction with the government's response to the ongoing disaster and the absence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from the House.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, speaking to the media after the walkout, said "Entire villages have been washed away. The Kullu-Manali road has been blocked for the past three days, with all routes cut off and thousands of tourists stranded. People are spending nights in their vehicles. In Lahaul and Chamba, the situation is such that even ration supplies are not reaching people. The government has failed to arrange essential supplies."

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty Open Sharply Lower Amid US Tariffs Concerns, IT Stocks Lead Losses.

Thakur alleged that three legislators from Chamba district, including Hans Raj, MLA from Churah, had been raising the issue of deploying helicopters for rescue operations, but the state government had taken "no action."

"When the Deputy Chief Minister says 'everything is fine,' it is misleading. Opening the road up to Chamba does not mean that people stranded in Bharmaur or other cut-off areas have been evacuated. Many areas in Kullu-Manali, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba remain inaccessible," he said.

Also Read | Minneapolis School Shooting: Did Shooter Robin Westman Scribble ‘Nuke India’, ‘Kill Donald Trump Now’ on Guns? Pics and Videos Surface.

Calling out the CM for not leading the relief efforts and giving wrong figures in hard times, Thakur said, "This is the most important issue before the Assembly. Hundreds have died, thousands of houses and orchards have been destroyed, and connectivity across the state has collapsed. Yet, the Chief Minister is not here to lead relief efforts; instead, he is attending political events. If helicopters were made available to Chamba MLAs, people could be evacuated immediately. But the government is giving wrong figures and claiming everything is normal when it is not."

Churah MLA Hans Raj, speaking to ANI, said the situation in Chamba district was "catastrophic," with the Manimahesh Yatra underway and large parts of his constituency cut off.

"For the past month and a half, heavy rains have devastated different districts, but this time, Chamba has been hit severely. My constituency is completely cut off, there is no contact with the area, and we have no confirmed casualty figures. We wanted the government to ensure the evacuation of stranded people, but instead, they are giving wrong numbers. The Speaker says the road opened at 2 AM, but the Chamba headquarters itself is still inaccessible. Dalhousie, Churah, Pangi, and Sach Pass have received more than a foot of snow, and all routes are blocked," Hans Raj said.

"In Udaipur, vehicles are not moving. The state government is missing from the ground, and the Chief Minister should have been here monitoring the situation. Instead, he is away at political events. People are anxious because the government is not informing them about the actual state of affairs. Many areas cannot be contacted even at the SDM level. Several routes, including those towards Jammu, are cut off, and local police and NDRF teams are not providing clear updates," he further stated.

The BJP leaders said they would hold discussions with party MLAs and continue pressing for urgent relief measures, including helicopter evacuations in severely affected areas.

The Opposition maintains that the government's "casual approach" is worsening the crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)