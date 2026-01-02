HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act in connection with an explosion that occurred within the premises of Nalagarh police station in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, even as a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site to assess the situation.

According to the police, the blast took place at around 9:40 am on Thursday behind the police station's store room. The area was cordoned off immediately, and no injuries or casualties were reported. The explosion damaged the glass panes in the storeroom and shattered the windows of a nearby building.

Also Read | Indore Water Tragedy: Major Administrative Overhaul in City Municipal Corporation After Water Contamination Incident.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the site and collected samples, while multiple police teams were deployed to review CCTV footage from surrounding areas. Police said coordination has also been established with the Punjab Police and central agencies as part of the investigation.

The development came amid claims circulating on social media by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), which alleged responsibility for the blast and described it as an IED attack. However, police have said the authenticity of the online post is yet to be verified.

Also Read | 'Remove, Disable All Unlawful Content': MeitY Writes to X Over 'Misuse of Grok AI' for Obscene Content, Seeks Action Taken Report Within 72 Hours.

Following the incident, the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters in Shimla directed all district units to remain on alert.

DIG (Southern Range) Anjum Ara said police would be able to confirm the nature of the explosion only after receiving the forensic report. "We will be in a position to say something conclusively once the forensic analysis is complete," she said.

SP, Baddi police district, Vinod Dhiman, said the alleged press note attributed to the outfit was noticed only on social media. "We cannot comment on its authenticity at this stage. The investigation is being carried out from every possible angle," he said.

Security agencies are reported to remain on high alert in the region as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)