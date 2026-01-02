Indore, January 2: In the wake of the devastating water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, which claimed at least 15 lives and affected nearly 1500 residents with severe diarrhoea and vomiting, the Madhya Pradesh government has undertaken a significant administrative reshuffle in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to bolster efficiency and accountability. Following a high-level review meeting on Friday by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the state government issued orders through the General Administration Department to strengthen the IMC's administrative structure.

Key among the changes is the immediate removal of Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia (2017 batch IAS), who has been transferred as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development. Sisonia, along with IMC Commissioner Dilip Yadav, faced show-cause notices for alleged oversight failures. To reinforce the corporation's functioning, three senior IAS officers have been appointed as Additional Commissioners simultaneously—a move seen as a strong signal to enhance administrative oversight, security arrangements, and monitoring systems to prevent future incidents. Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 10 in Bhagirathpura After Toilet Built Over Main Joint Without Septic Tank; Kailash Vijayvargiya Acknowledges Administrative Lapse.

Akash Singh (2019 batch IAS), previously CEO of Khargone district, has been posted as Additional Commissioner in IMC. Joining him are Prakhar Singh (2020 batch IAS), former CEO of Alirajpur, and Ashish Kumar Pathak (2020 batch IAS), who was serving as Deputy Transport Commissioner in Indore. This includes two direct recruit IAS officers and one promoted officer, marking a rare triple appointment at this level. Additionally, instructions have been issued to relieve in-charge Superintending Engineer Sanjeev Srivastava of the water supply section and to fill vacant posts in the IMC immediately. Indore Water Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Report From State Government Over Bhagirathpura’s Contaminated Water Issue.

Earlier actions included suspending zonal officers and engineers directly linked to the contaminated zone. The tragedy, caused by sewage from a leaking toilet pit at a police check post mixing with the main drinking water supply line, exposed critical lapses in monitoring and infrastructure maintenance. The reshuffle aims to overhaul water supply management and ensure stricter compliance amid ongoing probes, including a three-member committee investigating delays in pipeline repairs despite prior complaints. With lab reports confirming bacterial contamination like E coli, the government vows improved vigilance statewide.

