Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) As many as 206 candidates filed their nomination for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday, the fifth day of the process, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said.

The Congress' Anirudha Singh (Kasumpti), Asha Kumari (Dalhousie), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur), Vinay Kumar (Sri Renuka Ji), Rajneesh Kimta (Chopal), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Nadaun), Champa Thakur (Mandi), Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla Rural), R S Bali (Nagrota), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Rohit Thakur (Jubbal Kotkhai), Sanjay Awasthy (Arki), Ajay Mahajan (Nurpur) and Davinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) were among those candidates who filed their nomination papers.

Sanjay Sood, BJP candidate from Shimla, also filed his nomination.

A notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for filling nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of nomination is October 29.

Polling will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

