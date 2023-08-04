Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Department Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, on Thursday said that 330 roads and two main four-lane roads including Kalka-Shimla have been closed in the state due to rain-triggered landslides and flashfloods during the ongoing monsoons in the state.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for assuring Rs 400 crore package for flood-hit Kullu district restoration during his recent visit to the state.

During his visit on Wednesday, Gadkari and CM Sukhu visited the flood-hit areas including Bada Bhuiyan, Deodhar, Shirad, Klath, and Aloo Ground Manali and interacted with the people affected by the calamity besides seeking insights into their concerns during this challenging time.

Singh expressed hope to get support from the Centre as chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be meeting PM Modi in the next 2 days.

Speaking to ANI, Vikramaditya Singh said, "330 roads are closed in the state. Two main four-lane roads of National Highway Authority of India including Kalka-Shimla are also closed. I have spoken to NHAI officials...I thank Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as he announced during his visit that Rs 400 crores will be given to the state".

"In the next 2 days, CM will be meeting PM Modi, Union Home Minister and Finance Minister and I am hopeful they will support us,' the minister said.

Nearly 200 rain related-deaths were reported and 31 people went missing during the past 41 days since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, the state disaster management authority said.

Out of 199 deaths, 57 were due to landslides and flash floods while 142 people died due to road accidents during the monsoon period.

"So far 199 people have died in the monsoon due to various reasons. In which 57 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 142 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. In Himachal Pradesh, 31 people are missing and 229 people are injured," state disaster management authority.

The Principal Secretary of disaster management of the state government said that the loss of lives is increasing with each day as the state is recovering from rain and floods. He said that the estimates of damages to infrastructure due to rains are increasing each day.

As per data, the estimated loss during the same period to infrastructure stood at 6563. 58 crores.

The rain-triggered flash floods have damaged 774 houses in the state while 7317 houses have been partially damaged. 254 shops and 2337 cow sheds have been damaged. The state witnessed 79 landslides and 53 flash flood incidents in the state, as per the data.

As per the data, nearly 300 roads are closed in the state. 274 electricity and 42 water supply schemes are still disrupted.

The state disaster management authority on Thursday sounded alert amid the heavy rain warning issued by the Indian meteorological department during the next two days in the state. (ANI)

