Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met with a group of administrative officers and urged them to adopt a people-centric approach and uphold the values of transparency, efficiency and public welfare in their administrative responsibilities.

According to an official release, the administrative officers undergoing a foundation course at the Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The group included two Indian Administrative Services probationers of batch 2024 and 19 Himachal Administrative Services and allied services probationers of batch 2025. These officers underwent training from June 2 to July 11.

"Adopt a people-centric approach and uphold the values of transparency, efficiency and public welfare in your administrative responsibilities," Sukhu urged the officials.

The Chief Minister congratulated and extended his best wishes to the officers for future assignments and emphasised the critical role of administrative officers in delivering effective governance and public services.

Sukhu said that the officials must comprehensively understand various welfare schemes to ensure that the benefits reach the deserving sections.

He said that the tourism and hydropower sectors are the mainstays of the state's economy, and the state government is committed to promoting both sectors for the state's sustainable growth.

Sukhu said, "Recently, I visited Shipki La in Kinnaur district, near the China border, to inaugurate border tourism, and more than 2500 people have visited this place. This is a testament to our commitment to promote the tourism sector, thereby strengthening the local economy."

Director of Tourism Vivek Bhatia and Director of Dr Manmohan Singh, Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, Rupali Thakur, were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Education Department of Himachal Pradesh directed all government schools to incorporate daily news reading sessions during their morning assemblies.

A spokesperson from the Education Department said on Tuesday that following Chief Minister's directives, written instructions were issued to all Deputy Directors to ensure the mandatory implementation of this initiative in government schools across the state.

This decision followed the Chief Minister's recent surprise visit to the Government Senior Secondary School in Baga Sarahan, Kullu district. During his interaction with students, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over their general awareness level and emphasised the importance of equipping students with practical knowledge alongside their academic curriculum.

The spokesperson added that this measure aims to prepare students for competitive exams and real-world challenges by enhancing their general knowledge, critical thinking, and communication skills.

He said that all school heads have been instructed to ensure the regular availability of English and Hindi newspapers in their institutions. These resources are intended to help students improve their reading comprehension, vocabulary, and pronunciation while encouraging public speaking and confident participation in assemblies.

The spokesperson further said that this initiative is a step towards fostering a habit of staying informed and developing a deeper engagement with current affairs, thereby promoting the all-around development of students. In an increasingly interconnected world, this step would ensure that our students are well aware of the current events, both nationally and globally. (ANI)

