Mumbai, June 25: As June nears its end, many women across Maharashtra are still waiting for the INR 1,500 installment under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’. The delay has sparked confusion and concern among beneficiaries, with increasing speculation that the June and July installments might be disbursed together and the beneficiaries might get INR 3000 at once. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the Women and Child Development Department yet.

Traditionally, Minister Aditi Tatkare announces the installment transfers, but there has been no update so far regarding the June payment. Notably, similar delays have occurred before—May’s installment was credited only in the first week of June, and even July–August payments were earlier released jointly. Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 12th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

Launched in July 2024 by the Maharashtra government, the scheme provides INR 1,500 monthly to eligible women, with an annual assistance target of INR 18,000. The initiative aims to financially empower women from economically weaker sections. So far, crores of women have benefitted. However, with just six days left in June, uncertainty surrounding the twelfth installment has raised questions about the schedule and transparency of disbursals. Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date: Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Says 11th Kist of Women-Centric Scheme To Be Disbursed Soon.

Around 7.74 lakh women who are already beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan and Namo Shetkari schemes receive only INR 500 per month under this scheme due to overlapping benefits, totaling INR 12,000 from other sources.

Recently, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed rumors that funds for the scheme were diverted from other departments. The scheme’s estimated annual expenditure crosses INR 40,000 crore, making it one of the largest welfare programs of the Mahayuti government.

Beneficiaries now await an official announcement, hoping that if the June installment is delayed, a double disbursal in July will bring much-needed relief.

