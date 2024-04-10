Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Five people, including the son of former Punjab Minister Sucha Singh, were arrested with 42.89 grams of heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, police said on Wednesday.

The arrestees have been identified as Prakash Singh (son of former Punjab minister Sucha Singh), Ajay Kumar, Avni, Shubham Kaushal and Baljindra.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Simon Harris on Becoming Youngest Prime Minister of Ireland, Says Looking Forward To Work Together.

Speaking to ANI, Shimla police said, "The Special Investigation Team of Shimla Police arrested five people, including a Punjab Police constable and the son of a former Punjab minister, with drugs in Shimla last night. 42.89 grams of heroin and a weighing machine have been recovered from the possession of the accused."

"According to a preliminary investigation, the accused, Prakash Singh, is the son of former Punjab minister Sucha Singh. While accused, Ajay is a constable in the Punjab police," the police added.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Third Floor of Sunrise Greens Society in Indirapuram, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and an investigation is underway, police further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)