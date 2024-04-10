Ghaziabad, April 10: A fire broke out at the third floor of Sunrise Green Society, Ahinsa Khand 1 in the Ghaziabad district, an official said on Wednesday. According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rahul Kumar, "We received information about the fire incident at the Fire station in Vaishali around 6.30 in the morning. The fire had broke out on the third floor of Sunrise Green Society, Ahinsa Khand 1 in Ghaziabad."

Shortly after receiving the information, three fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. "Three fire tenders were sent to the spot. Upon arriving, fire tenders discovered that the people of the society were extinguishing the fire," said the CFO.

Ghaziabad Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a flat at Jaipuria Sunrise Greens apartment in Indirapuram, #Ghaziabad, UP. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Ako0Z8UEG2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2024

The Circle Fire Officer further said that surrounding flats were saved from the blaze. However, household items in the flat on the third floor were damaged due to the fire.

"No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident," informed the official. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

