Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday released the poetry anthology 'Dairon Se Pare' at Raj Bhavan, Shimla, as per a press release.

According to the release, edited by noted poet and Principal of Government College Ani, Kunwar Dinesh Singh, the anthology features 67 poems, ghazals, and short stories by eleven distinguished contemporary Hindi poets, including Giriraj Sharan Agarwal, Hareram Sameep, Girish Pankaj, Rameshwar Kamboj Himanshu, Ashok Shah, Shivji Srivastava, Subhash Nirav, Sukesh Sahni, Harbhagwan Chawla, Anand Nema, and Singh himself.

The volume carries an insightful introduction by Lalchand Gupta 'Mangal', Senior Fellow of the Ministry of Culture and Head of the Hindi Department at Kurukshetra University.

The Governor commended the editor and contributors for their creative expressions and said that such literary works enrich the cultural and intellectual fabric of society. He added that 'Dairon Se Pare' will inspire readers, particularly the younger generation, to appreciate the depth and diversity of Hindi literature.

Kunwar Dinesh Singh, recipient of several literary awards including the Himachal Pradesh Sahitya Akademi Award, has authored over 35 books in poetry, short fiction, haiku, reviews, and literary criticism. His works are widely taught and researched at the university level across India, the press release said. (ANI)

