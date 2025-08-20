Thane, August 20: Amid heavy rainfall in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled 24-hour water cut in several areas. The civic body will cut water supply in several parts of Thane from noon on Thursday, August 21, to noon on Friday, August 22. According to the official notification, a water supply shutdown will be carried out to facilitate essential maintenance and repair work at the Jambhul Water Purification Centre.

List of Areas Affected by 24-Hour Water Cut in Thane

TMC issued a notification about the 24-hour water cut on Monday, August 18. As per the notification, the areas under the civic body, including parts of Diva, Mumbra (zones 26 and 31), will experience a complete shutdown of the water supply during the said period. Additionally, areas under the Kalla Water Supply Committee, Rupadei Pada, Gakshinir No. 2, Nehrunagar, Manpada Prasadgamit, and Kolshet Khalcha Vad will also face a water cut for 24 hours. Weather Forecast Today, August 20: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Expected in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Nowcast Warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri Districts.

The civic body further said there may be low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply resumes following the water cut period. The Thane Municipal Corporation has requested citizens to use water judiciously and cooperate with the authorities during maintenance. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Thane today, August 20. Thane School Holiday on August 20, 2025: All Schools Will Remain Closed Tomorrow, Announces TMC As IMD Issues Severe Rainfall Alert.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in the city. Today, officials said that a man died after falling into a water-filled quarry, while an inundated bridge in the Kalyan area was closed after heavy rains lashed Thane. Thane's neighbouring Palghar district also experienced heavy overnight showers, which led to flooding in low-lying areas and disrupted movement at several locations in the city.

