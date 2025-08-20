Chennai, August 20: Chennai witnessed a horrifying incident on Tuesday when a 55-year-old man, Karunakaran, was mauled to death by a Pitbull in Jafferkhanpet. The attack occurred in a narrow residential street, where the dog, owned by a woman named Poongodi, was roaming without a leash. Police confirmed that the victim died on the spot from severe injuries, while the owner also sustained bite wounds while trying to restrain the animal. She is undergoing treatment and will be arrested for negligence once discharged.

According to a senior officer, the Pitbull attacked with extreme ferocity, leaving bystanders helpless. Eyewitnesses revealed that the dog bit the victim’s genital area, making the assault particularly brutal. Neighbours claimed they had repeatedly warned Poongodi about the risks of keeping the powerful breed in a congested street, but their concerns were ignored. Veterinary officials have since captured the dog and sent it for observation. Police are also probing whether the owner had a licence for keeping the Pitbull. Dog Attack in Delhi: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies of Rabies Weeks After Being Attacked by Rabid Stray Dog in Pooth Kalan, Family Demands Action Against MCD Officials.

This fatality adds to a spate of pet dog attacks in Chennai. Last year, a young girl was mauled by Rottweilers in a public park, and earlier this month, an auto driver was severely injured by two Rottweilers walked by a minor. In that case, the owner was arrested, and the dogs were seized. Ghaziabad Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Domestic Help Mauled by Pet in Amrapali Village Society, Owner Walks Away Without Helping; Shocking Videos Surface.

With incidents of dog attacks rising, the Chennai Corporation is mulling stricter regulations, including mandatory muzzling of aggressive breeds. The tragedy also comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s interim order directing Delhi authorities to capture and shelter stray dogs, bringing the issue of canine regulation into sharper focus.

