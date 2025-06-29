Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the state continues to witness heavy rainfall, particularly in the capital city, Shimla, over the past 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, an orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in these regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in several districts of Himachal Pradesh in the next few hours.

IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Kullu, Una, and Chamba," it added.

The weather department also warned of light rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kinnaur, Lahul, and Spiti during the next 3 to 4 hours.

Authorities stated that the alerts would help ensure preparedness in areas prone to flash floods and landslides.

The continuous downpour has disrupted everyday life in the hill state. Commuters faced difficulty due to waterlogged streets, slippery roads, and reduced visibility. While some locals welcomed the rain as a break from the heat, others raised concerns about its impact on public infrastructure and mobility.

While speaking to the ANI, local resident Malkhan Singh said, "Given the weather department's alert, people are mentally prepared. But if we want to reduce losses during heavy rains, it's essential that local residents follow the advisories."

The continuous rains since Friday evening have added to the worries of local residents, already grappling with monsoon-related issues and the threat of landslides in vulnerable zones.

Despite the challenges faced by locals, tourists arriving from Punjab, Delhi, and other neighbouring states appeared to enjoy the sudden shift in climate. Many visitors expressed delight at the cool climate, especially in contrast to the sweltering conditions back home.

Manjeet Singh, a tourist from Punjab, said that the weather is pleasant and chilly for him, away from home. "This weather is truly refreshing. It's much better than the heat back home. Even the rains here are enjoyable; this is a welcome change for us." Said Manjeet Singh.

Officials from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said relief and rescue teams have been activated and locals were being regularly updated through advisories. Travellers were advised to avoid unnecessary travel on hilly roads and remain alert near riverbanks and landslide-prone areas.

With more rainfall expected in the coming days, the administration has stressed the need for vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents during the ongoing monsoon season. (ANI)

