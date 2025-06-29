On June 29, 2025, major Indian cities will experience mixed weather. Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are set for intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms, while Delhi may see cloudy skies with afternoon showers but no heatwave. Chennai will remain hot and humid, touching 39°C, with possible evening thunderstorms. Shimla stays cool with frequent rain, offering relief from the plains’ humidity. Bengaluru remains pleasant with mild temperatures and overcast skies, no significant rain expected. Overall, rain dominates forecasts in most regions except Chennai, which may face intense afternoon heat. Commuters should be prepared for wet conditions and potential traffic disruptions in several cities.

