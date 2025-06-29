Today, June 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai city and suburbs will witness a cloudy sky with moderate rain. The civic body also said that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Mumbai today. It must be noted that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai until Monday, June 30. The weather agency has also predicted a green alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, July 1. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Will Mumbai Receive Rainfall Today? Check Weather Forecast As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maximum City Till June 30.

Heavy Rainfall Likely at Isolated Places, Says BMC

Mumbai city and suburbs will witness a cloudy sky with moderate rain; heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places: BMC pic.twitter.com/pvpTINlwzI — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

