Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members in the aftermath of death of six people when a hollow tree was uprooted and fell on the people near the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib parking area in Kullu on Sunday.

He said that the accident that took place in Manikaran of Kullu was very sad and unfortunate; many people died tragically in this accident.

"Many people have died in this accident. I pray to God to provide peace to their souls and give strength to their families to bear this unbearable grief. I also wish that the people injured in this accident get well very soon," Thakur said in a post on X.

He urged the government and the local administration to expedite the relief and rescue work.

"The government and local administration are requested to speed up the relief and rescue work so that the affected people can get relief as soon as possible," he further said.

At least six people died, and five were injured after a hollow tree was uprooted and fell on the victims near the Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib parking area in Kullu on Sunday.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, said, "Six people died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari."

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur stated that three victims have been identified.

He said, "Two people were locals, and four were from outside. A few others have also been affected by the incident. Near the Manikaran Gurudwara, a tree was uprooted. Dead bodies are being brought to the district hospital. Four injured have been brought to the district hospital. Police administration is present at the site."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the incident, said an official statement from the Himachal CMO.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families. He also instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

CM Sukhu also assured the people that the state government stands firmly with the affected people in this hour of grief. (ANI)

