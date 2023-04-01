Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Registering a sudden spurt in number of positive cases Himachal Pradesh logged 354 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The State has 16 Covid testing facilities running and a total of 1196 active cases of Covid-19.

About 31 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, no fresh Covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 4,196.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh logged 184 fresh Covid-19 cases.

About 108 COVID patients recovered from the disease yesterday.

A total of 2,994 new Covid-19 infections were reported in India on Saturday, a slight dip from Friday's tally of 3095 coronavirus cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 16,354.

Yesterday's tally of 3095 fresh coronavirus cases was the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent, according to the health bulletin today.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease was reported to be 4,41,71,551.

The death toll rose to 5,30,876 with nine deaths and the case fatality rate recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)". (ANI)

