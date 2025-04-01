Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, expressed gratitude to the Central government for approving Rs 140 crore fund for PWD projects.

He particularly acknowledged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for facilitating the financial aid, which will be used for the construction and repair of missing bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

Additionally, Singh strongly condemned the alleged illegal slaughter of animals near the Uttarakhand border in Poanta Sahib, district Sirmaur, where several carcasses were reportedly discovered. He assured the public that strict action would be taken and urged them to maintain peace.

Speaking to ANI, Vikramaditya Singh reaffirmed the state government's commitment to securing resources for infrastructure development. He highlighted that Himachal Pradesh had suffered significant damage to roads and bridges due to natural disasters over the past two years.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Slaps, Strangles Friend's 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death After TV Remote Dispute.

"We continuously strive to address Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure needs with the Centre's support. Specifically, concerning my department, we submitted a proposal under the 'Missing Bridge' component of PMGSY. I am pleased to announce that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 140 crore for this purpose. I thank the Centre and especially Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their support." He said.

This funding will be used for the construction of bridges in districts such as Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra. Singh assured that work would begin promptly, with a departmental review meeting scheduled soon to ensure timely execution.

He emphasised that projects related to road renewal, metallisation, and new road construction--including Central, NABARD, and CRF-funded projects--would be completed as a priority. The state's capital expenditure in the sector has been increased compared to previous years.

"We presented our department's progress in the Assembly and received positive feedback. We plan to further accelerate our infrastructure projects to ensure maximum benefits for the people of Himachal Pradesh." Singh added.

Vikramaditya Singh also addressed the recent incident in Poanta Sahib, where reports surfaced about alleged illegal animal slaughter and the discovery of carcasses. Expressing strong objection, Singh reassured that law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the case.

"The reports from Poanta Sahib, where traces of slaughtered animals were found, are deeply disturbing. The police are conducting an inquiry under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirmaur.

Additionally, a joint investigative team with Uttarakhand Police has been formed to ensure a thorough probe," Singh added.

Several suspects have already been arrested, and authorities from both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are collaborating on the matter. A joint press conference by law enforcement officials is scheduled soon to disclose further findings.

"We want to assure the public that the government will take immediate action against those responsible. No such incident will be tolerated in any part of the state." He said.

Singh also urged citizens to refrain from politicising the matter, especially given its sensitive nature concerning faith and religious sentiments.

"The government is committed to justice. However, certain groups are attempting to exploit this incident for political gain. I appeal to everyone to not use religious beliefs for political agendas. Expressing concerns is valid, but turning it into a political spectacle is neither in the interest of the state nor the nation," Singh said.

Singh reaffirmed that the Himachal Pradesh Congress government remains sensitive to all key issues and is actively working on infrastructure improvement and law enforcement measures. The PWD department is now focused on executing the approved projects efficiently while ensuring accountability in public safety matters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)