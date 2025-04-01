Delhi, April 1: A man was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday for allegedly killing his friend's seven-year-old daughter in Northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. Officials stated that he was intoxicated and alone with the child at his friend's residence while watching television.
According to a report by Times of India, A tragic incident unfolded in Swaroop Nagar when a man allegedly killed a girl following a dispute over a TV remote. According to police, the argument escalated when the girl asked for the remote, angering the accused. In a fit of rage, he slapped her, causing her to fall and start bleeding. Fearing she might report the incident, he allegedly strangled her to death. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by 2 Sons, Neighbour After Dispute in Maujpur Area.
Authorities received a PCR call about the murder on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the girl lying in a pool of blood inside her house, with visible injuries around her neck. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Delhi Shocker: Woman’s Body Found in Bed Box, Landlord Among 2 Arrested; Husband on the Run.
CCTV footage near the victim’s home showed two suspects leaving the scene around the time of the incident, according to police. Crime and FSL teams examined the site, revealing that the victim’s father’s friend, Ranjit, frequently visited her house. On the day of the murder, after drinking with her father, Ranjit went to the victim’s home. During a TV argument, he slapped her when she asked for the remote and later strangled her.
"Neighbours were familiar with Ranjit's regular visits to the house, so no one raised suspicions when he left that day," police stated. He was later apprehended during a raid. The victim’s parents, both casual laborers, are devastated by the loss of their daughter, leaving behind a nine-year-old sister. Authorities are currently questioning the girl's father as part of the ongoing investigation.