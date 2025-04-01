Delhi, April 1: A man was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday for allegedly killing his friend's seven-year-old daughter in Northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. Officials stated that he was intoxicated and alone with the child at his friend's residence while watching television.

According to a report by Times of India, A tragic incident unfolded in Swaroop Nagar when a man allegedly killed a girl following a dispute over a TV remote. According to police, the argument escalated when the girl asked for the remote, angering the accused. In a fit of rage, he slapped her, causing her to fall and start bleeding. Fearing she might report the incident, he allegedly strangled her to death. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by 2 Sons, Neighbour After Dispute in Maujpur Area.

Authorities received a PCR call about the murder on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the girl lying in a pool of blood inside her house, with visible injuries around her neck. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Delhi Shocker: Woman’s Body Found in Bed Box, Landlord Among 2 Arrested; Husband on the Run.