Hamirpur (HP), Feb 18 (PTI) Sujanpur Tira town in Himachal Pradesh is on edge over a proposed statue of Maharana Pratap in front of a mosque.

A delegation of Muslim community has submitted a memorandum to the Hamirpur administration, asking it to not install the statue at the place proposed by the Sujanpur Nagar Parishad.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has called on the administration to not go back on its decision to install the statue at the approved spot.

The deputy commissioner has asked the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sujanpur Tira to look into the issue and resolve it, according to officials.

A video of the Muslim delegation submitting the memorandum has been widely circulating on social media since Monday night. In the clip, members of the delegation are heard saying that the statue should not be installed in front of the mosque.

The VHP has strongly denounced the Muslim community's demand on the matter, said Panjak Bharatiya, deputy secretary of the state wing of VHP. He added that the statue would be erected at the place approved by the civic body.

"There is no justification to oppose the installation of a statue of Indian warrior Maharana Pratap in front of the mosque," he said.

"A group of Muslim leaders from outside the state are creating anti-Hindu sentiments," Bharatiya said.

He added that the administration should not go back on its plan due to a demand by the Muslim community and "so-called Congress people who are opposed to the Sanatana Dharma".

Bharatiya called upon the Hindu community to unite to install the statue at the approved spot. He also urged Muslims to come forward for the installation of the statue in the name of harmony and brotherhood.

The VHP leader also asked the district administration to take note of activities of "Muslim fundamentalists" who have come from outside the state to "create hatred" between the two communities.

