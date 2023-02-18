Hamirpur (HP), Feb 18 (PTI) Samarth Thakur, a student of Auckland House School, Shimla, has topped the country in the preliminary round of the second edition of the Fit India Quiz, a senior SAI official said.

Samarth Thakur topped the quiz beating about 62,000 students, said Manoj Awati, Assistant Director, Centre of Excellence, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Hamirpur, on Friday.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF Recovers Drugs, Arms After Gunfight With Smugglers From Pakistan Along International Border.

As many as 61,981 students from 16,702 schools in 702 districts from all across the country participated in the preliminary rounds of the quiz conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 8 and 9 last year, he added.

In Fit India Quiz students with an interest in sports and fitness can participate and compete at state and national levels.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Wife, Toddler Son to Death in Shakurpur Over Suspicion of Illicit Affair, Arrested.

Awati said that the second edition of Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz will be held on August 29.

The event will be held in the presence of Union ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nishith Pramanik.

The quiz provides students and schools with opportunities to win cash prizes of over Rs 3.25 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)