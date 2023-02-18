New Delhi, February 18: The BSF on Saturday recovered narcotics, Chinese and Turkey-made pistols, and 242 rounds of ammunition after it foiled a smuggling bid from Pakistan along the international border in Punjab.

The troops detected a movement of armed smugglers on both sides of the frontier fence near border post DBN and Shikar in the Gurdaspur sector around 5.30 am and challenged them by opening fire, a Border Security Force spokesperson said. Punjab: BSF Recovers Bag With AK-47 Rifle in Ferozpur.

The smugglers returned fire but escaped taking cover behind a dense fog, the spokesperson said. Pakistani Drone Shot Down by BSF at Kalam Dogar Border Outpost Near Amritsar in Punjab.

A search of the area resulted in the recovery of about 20 packets suspected to have been containing heroin, two pistols made in China and Turkey each, 242 bullet rounds, six magazines, and a 12-foot-long pipe, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)