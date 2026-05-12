India News | Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn in as Assam CM for Second Term; Massive NDA Gathering Marks 'NDA 3.0 Era' in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Assam witnessed a major political and administrative spectacle on Tuesday as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for a second consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati, marking what was described as the beginning of the "NDA 3.0 era" in the state.

Along with Sarma, several ministers, including Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog, also took oath as members of the new Council of Ministers.

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According to an official statement, the swearing-in ceremony turned into one of the largest political gatherings ever witnessed in Northeast India, reflecting Assam's growing prominence on the national stage.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Assam Laxman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP President Nitin Nabin, along with top leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and other senior dignitaries.

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The ceremony also saw the presence of the Governor of Punjab, 11 Union Cabinet Ministers, 2 Union Ministers of State, 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers, making it one of the largest congregations of political leadership in recent years.

Chief Ministers from several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, attended the event.

Prominent personalities from various fields also marked their presence, including Arjuna Awardees, Padma Bhushan awardees, Satradhikars, leading sportspersons, industrialist Jeet Adani, and thousands of citizens.

The statement further said the massive participation of national leadership and the public reflected "a confident, connected and emerging Assam", positioning the state as a key centre of political significance in India's evolving national landscape.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma thanked the people of the state for their faith in his leadership and development agenda, in what was seen as a strong rebuttal to allegations levelled by Congress leader Pawan Khera days before the assembly election.

While speaking with ANI today, Riniki said, "This is the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and the people of Assam..They believe in the politics of development and welfare works carried out by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Khera had alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma possessed passports from three countries: the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda. He also claimed that she owned two properties in Dubai that were not disclosed in Himanta Biswa Sarma's election affidavit. Khera further alleged that while Himanta Biswa Sarma's politics was "based on hatred against Muslims", his wife allegedly held passports from two Muslim-majority countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)